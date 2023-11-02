India, Singapore agree to enhance defence relations

New Delhi, November 1
India and Singapore today agreed to enhance collaboration in service-to-service interactions and bilateral exercises. They also articulated steps to take forward cooperation in emerging areas like cyber security, said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement.
Today the two sides conducted the 15th Defence Policy Dialogue in New Delhi. “Both sides identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of maritime security and multilateral cooperation” the MoD added.
The dialogue was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Permanent Secretary (Defence), Singapore, Chan Heng Kee. At the meeting, both sides reviewed the existing defence cooperation between the two countries.
The Defence Secretary appreciated Singapore’s efforts for coordinating and co-hosting the maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise in May 2023. Earlier, the visiting Singapore official called on the Chief of Defence Staff and discussed issues of mutual interest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about...
Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life in coma, family faces harrowing journey with uncertainty and huge medical bills
Varun Raj battling for his life, suffered severe neurologica...
Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh
Polls in neighbouring country in January
When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia
75 years of first war fought at such high altitude