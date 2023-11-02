India, Singapore agree to enhance defence relations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

India and Singapore today agreed to enhance collaboration in service-to-service interactions and bilateral exercises. They also articulated steps to take forward cooperation in emerging areas like cyber security, said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement.

Today the two sides conducted the 15th Defence Policy Dialogue in New Delhi. “Both sides identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of maritime security and multilateral cooperation” the MoD added.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Permanent Secretary (Defence), Singapore, Chan Heng Kee. At the meeting, both sides reviewed the existing defence cooperation between the two countries.

The Defence Secretary appreciated Singapore’s efforts for coordinating and co-hosting the maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise in May 2023. Earlier, the visiting Singapore official called on the Chief of Defence Staff and discussed issues of mutual interest.