India starts ‘test-firing’ of engine for tanks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

India has started ‘test-firing’ its indigenously-made 1,500 horsepower engine to power Army tanks.

BEML, a company under the Ministry of Defence, started the process at its Mysuru complex today.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane witnessed the maiden test what heralds a new era in the country’s defence capabilities.

The 1,500 HP engine adds to military propulsion systems, possessing cutting-edge features such as high power-to-weight ratio, operability in extreme conditions including high altitudes, sub-zero temperatures and desert environments.

“Equipped with advanced technologies, the engine stands on par with the most advanced engines globally,” the MoD said.

The test firing done today is the completion of first phase of technology stabilisation. The second phase will see BEML producing engines for various trials at combat vehicles research and development establishment, a DRDO laboratory, and their integration into actual vehicles for testing by the Army.

The project is slated for completion by mid-2025. The project, initiated in August 2020, has been meticulously structured into five major milestones, ensuring timely completion and adherence to quality standards.

The Defence Secretary described the achievement as a transformative moment which will enhance the capabilities of the armed forces.

CMD of BEML Shantanu Roy added that the accomplishment solidifies BEML’s position as a key contributor to defence production in the country, underscoring its commitment to serving the nation’s needs in this critical sector.

