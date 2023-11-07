India successfully test-fires ‘Pralay’ missile off Odisha coast

PTI

Balasore, November 7

India on Tuesday successfully test-fired its surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile 'Pralay' from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, a defence official said.

The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The missile, launched at around 9.50 am, met all its mission objectives, the official said.

A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coastline, he said.

'Pralay' is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg, the official said.

'Pralay' has been developed for deployment along the Line of Actual Control and Line of Control, he added.