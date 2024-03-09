India, Taliban look to normalise ties, discuss visa issuance, trade

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 8

With an Indian team in Kabul discussing the issuance of visas to Afghan businessmen, the Indian Government and the Taliban are moving towards normalising diplomatic ties. The team is also deliberating on stepping up trade between the two countries, including via the Chabahar port in Iran.

In India, the government has facilitated the Taliban’s “under-the-radar” takeover of the Afghan embassy here as well as the consulate in Mumbai. The Indian Government’s warming of ties with the Taliban, especially its Kandahar faction, has coincided with its plummeting ties with Pakistan.

“An Indian delegation, led by JP Singh, Joint Secretary (PAI), MEA, is on visit to Afghanistan. As you are aware, India opened its Technical Mission in Kabul in June 2022 and since then, the mission is facilitating and coordinating our ongoing humanitarian assistance endeavours,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing on Thursday.

He added: “During the visit, the delegation held meetings with senior members of Afghan authorities. The delegation also met former President Hamid Karzai, UN mission in Afghanistan officials and members of the Afghan business community. The delegation held discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to Afghans and also discussed the use of Chabahar port by Afghan traders.”

The team will oversee the delivery of India’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and meet representatives of international organisations involved in aid distribution. The team is also expected to visit various places where Indian programmes and projects are being implemented.

Even before the Taliban takeover of the country, the two sides were in touch but communication with Taliban leaders, such as Sher Mohamed Stanekzai and Abdul Ghani Baradar, was with Indian intelligence agencies. The first formal diplomatic contact in September 2021 with the Taliban was made in Doha, Qatar, after its takeover of Kabul. Thereafter, India in June last year said it had positioned a “technical team” in Kabul to oversee humanitarian assistance.

