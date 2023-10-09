 India, Tanzania elevate ties to strategic partnership; agree on 5-yr roadmap on defence : The Tribune India

India, Tanzania elevate ties to strategic partnership; agree on 5-yr roadmap on defence

Six agreements signed providing for cooperation in digital domain, culture, sports, maritime industries and white shipping information sharing

PM Modi during a meeting with President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, October 9

India and Tanzania on Monday announced elevating their ties to strategic partnership and agreed on a five-year roadmap to significantly expand defence cooperation following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The two sides inked six agreements providing for cooperation in the digital domain, culture, sports, maritime industries and white shipping information sharing.

In his media statement after the talks, Modi said both sides are also working on an agreement to increase trade in local currencies, describing India and Tanzania as important partners for trade and investment.

"Today is a historic day in the relations between India and Tanzania. Today, we are tying our age-old friendship into a strategic partnership," he said in presence of Hassan.

In the field of defence, we have agreed on a five-year roadmap, Modi said, adding it will add new dimensions to cooperation in areas like military training, maritime sphere and defence industries.

The prime minister also noted that India and Tanzania are "unanimous" that terrorism is the "most serious security threat to humanity".                    

We have decided to increase mutual cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism, he said.

Modi also called Tanzania an important partner in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier, in the day, the visiting leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President Hassan arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit.

