India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

New Delhi, October 3

Following up on its threat to bring parity in rank and strength, India has asked Canada to withdraw at least 40 diplomats from the country by October 10, according to media reports.

While suspending visa services in Canada on September 21, the MEA had said it had started a study to examine the strength of the Canadian missions here relative to the strength of the Indian missions in Canada.

The Canadian High Commission did not confirm the reports but it had last month said it would reduce the diplomatic complement in India due to “security reasons”. The reports said if Canada did not post out 40 diplomats by October 10, it would revoke their diplomatic immunity. Canada justifies a bigger diplomatic strength here because of the big consular section that is required to cater to the travel needs of relatives of nearly 14 lakh Canadians of Indian origin.

Canada is said to have 62 diplomats posted in India whereas Indian diplomats posted in Canada, according to a tabulation from the names given on the MEA website, do not amount to more than 20.

Not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, says Trudeau

PM Trudeau said it was not looking to “escalate” the situation, and that it’s important to have envoys on ground in India

