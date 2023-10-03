Chandigarh, October 3
The Indian government has told Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomats from the country, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
“India has told Canada that it must repatriate 41 diplomats by October 10,” the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Ties between India and Canada strained over Canadian allegations that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who India had labelled a "terrorist".
India has dismissed the allegation as absurd.
The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the Indian demand, said India had threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of those diplomats told to leave who remained after October 10.
Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the total should be reduced by 41, the newspaper said.
The Indian and Canadian foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment. With Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case a...
Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10
Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the...
Kerala High Court rejects Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal's plea to suspend conviction in attempt to murder case
The court's order is confirmed by a senior central governmen...
2 army personnel injured in encounter in J-K’s Rajouri
The encounter breaks out between security forces and terrori...
7 more patients died in Nanded govt hospital between Oct 1 and 2; total 31 succumbed in 2 days: Officials
The District Information Office of Nanded confirms this on a...