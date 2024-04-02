India, Thailand discuss maritime cooperation

New Delhi, April 1
The Navy Chiefs of India and Thailand today discussed mutual cooperation in maritime domain, training programmes and information sharing.
Admiral Adoong Pan-Iam, Commander-in-Chief, Royal Thai Navy, is on a a three-day (April 1 to 3) official visit to India. He met Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar here.
The visiting military commander is scheduled to meet representatives of the Indian defence industries and officials of the Department of Defence Production at New Delhi.
An interactive session with Indian Navy officials from the Warship Design Bureau is also planned to explore current trends in shipbuilding and identify future opportunities, including scope of ship maintenance and repairs in India.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar till April 15; ED says Delhi CM ‘evasive’, may again need custody
He named Saurabh, Atishi in excise case, claims probe agency