India, Thailand discuss maritime cooperation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

The Navy Chiefs of India and Thailand today discussed mutual cooperation in maritime domain, training programmes and information sharing.

Admiral Adoong Pan-Iam, Commander-in-Chief, Royal Thai Navy, is on a a three-day (April 1 to 3) official visit to India. He met Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar here.

The visiting military commander is scheduled to meet representatives of the Indian defence industries and officials of the Department of Defence Production at New Delhi.

An interactive session with Indian Navy officials from the Warship Design Bureau is also planned to explore current trends in shipbuilding and identify future opportunities, including scope of ship maintenance and repairs in India.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.