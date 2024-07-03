New Delhi: An Indian Army contingent is taking part in India-Thailand joint military exercise 'Maitree' that began on Monday. The exercise is scheduled to conclude on July 15. This is the 13th edition of the exercise. The Ministry of Defence said: “The exercise will enhance combined capabilities in executing joint counter insurgency operations in a jungle and urban environment.”

Chargesheet filed in Salman attack case

Mumbai: Accused involved in the alleged conspiracy to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan had planned to attack him during a movie shoot, a police official said on Tuesday, citing a chargesheet filed in the case. The gang planned to use sophisticated weapons, including AK-47, for the attack, the official said.

