India to continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists: NSA Ajit Doval

PTI

Moscow, April 24

India will continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said on Wednesday as he called for international cooperation for an open, stable, secure, reliable and inclusive framework for ensuring information security.

Speaking at a plenary session on Ensuring Information Security in the Polycentric World in St Petersburg, Doval underscored India's policy to use digital technology for inclusive economic development.

Doval emphasised that India would continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals, as also for countering terror funding. In that context, the UN Convention on cybercrime will be an important initiative at the international level, he said.

He called for international cooperation for an open, stable, secure, reliable and inclusive framework for ensuring information security.

Doval, who participated at the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters, said that the roadmap for such cooperation should include: All stakeholders from Governments to Private Sector, Academia, Technical Communities and Civil Society, and Regular institutional dialogues to help develop common understanding on critical issues.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ajit Doval