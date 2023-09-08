 India to open embassy in Timor-Leste, Joe Biden to skip key event at home for stopover in Vietnam : The Tribune India

  • India
  • India to open embassy in Timor-Leste, Joe Biden to skip key event at home for stopover in Vietnam
EXPLAINER

India to open embassy in Timor-Leste, Joe Biden to skip key event at home for stopover in Vietnam

Changing geopolitics—what is happening in the Indo-Pacific/ Asia-Pacific region?

India to open embassy in Timor-Leste, Joe Biden to skip key event at home for stopover in Vietnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. File Photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, September 8

“Dellhi to Dili”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said announcing an Indian embassy in Timor-Leste (or East Timor as it is also called). Dili is the capital city of Timor-Leste—a country with significant strategic importanceand geopolitical significance due to its location

It is also one more link in India’s ‘Look/Act East’ policy.

The PM made the announcement at ASEAN-India—“a key point in India’s ‘Act East policy’ and Indo-Pacific initiative.” “The decision is a reflection of the importance India attaches to ASEAN, and its relations with Timor-Leste,” the MEA stated.

India, in fact, was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Timor-Leste. It also participated in its Independence Day celebrations in May 2002. A high-level delegation led by the then Minister of State for External Affairs represented India at the event. An MOU formally establishing diplomatic relations was signed on January 24, 2003, according to reports.

Timor-Leste, an “essential actor in Southeast Asia”

The decision to open an embassy in Timor-Leste is backed by many reasons, experts say. The country comes with great geopolitical significance due to itslocation in the region.

According to a research paper in the Journal of International Relations, since its independence from Indonesia, East-Timor has become an “essential actor in Southeast Asia”.

The small country had been under the dominance of the Portuguese till 1975, when the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor resistance movement declared independence. However, the new country was soon invaded by Indonesia which relinquished following the United Nations sponsored act of self-determination, as per the paper.

Biden to skip 9/11 ceremony on US soil

Meanwhile, for the first time since 9/11—the worst terrorist’ attack in the USA—a US president will not be attending any of the observances on its soil this year. According to reports, President Joe Biden will attend a ceremony at a military base in Alaska, where he will stop after his visit to Vietnam while on his way back home.

“It will be the first time that a US President will not attend any of the observances that are held annually in New York City, Pennsylvania and Virginia, just outside Washington.

“The main reason is that Biden will visit Vietnam after the G-20 summit in New Delhi,” explain geo-political experts.

Biden's visit to Vietnam, a signal to China

Biden will be in Vietnam on September 10, a move that is being seen as an attempt to fortify US influence in the region and counter China’s aggression and influence in the region.

As it is, the USA has been working on re-building ties with Vietnam—the country it fought a really long and costly war with. It was a conflict that pitted the communist government of North Vietnam against South Vietnam and its principal ally US and was intensified by the ongoing Cold War between the country and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

All US presidents since Bill Clinton in 2000 have visited the former Southeast Asian enemy.According to geo-political experts, the underlying goal of Biden’s visit to both the G-20summit and Vietnam is to send a “strong signal to China”, which has chosen to skip the New Delhi event. “Biden’s visit is important from both diplomatic point of view and future partnerships in the Indo-Pacific/ Asia-Pacific region,” they say.

Beijing’s backyard

Experts say the visit to Beijing's backyardis aimed at formally strengthening ties with Vietnam—a country apprehensive of China’s aggressive and expansionist policies and, at the same time, also a benefactor of the economic fall-out of the US-China trade war.

Vietnam is engaged in a dispute with China over the control over some parts of the South China Sea. There have also been reports of China building an airfield on an island that Vietnam claims is its territory. However, Vietnam has also been benefiting from controls placed by the US on Chinese industry. Several American companies have moved business to Vietnam.

#Joe Biden #Narendra Modi #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

2
India

Bypoll Results 2023: BJP wins Tripura, Congress Kerala

3
Himachal

Kinnaur, Spiti valley cut off from Shimla as 150-metre road sinks

4
Himachal

Supreme Court upholds validity of Himachal law that imposes tax on vehicles carrying passengers free of cost

5
India

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

6
Himachal

IIT-Mandi director's remark 'cloudbursts, landslides in Himachal because people eat meat' slammed by Congress

7
Trending

160-kg woman falls from bed in Thane; disaster teams, fire brigade rush to heave her back

8
World

Japan launches 'moon sniper' lunar lander SLIM into space

9
India

Man held for hugging airhostess, trying to kiss her as Vistara flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai

10
J & K

Apples, ‘chapatis’, fence cutters among recoveries from terrorists shot dead in Poonch

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Several world leaders, including British PM Sunak, Bangladesh PM Hasina, UN Secretary-General Guterres, arrive in Delhi

G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Several world leaders, including British PM Sunak, Bangladesh PM Hasina, UN Secretary-General Guterres, arrive in Delhi

India is hosting the G20 Summit in National Capital from Sep...

Bypoll results: BJP, opposition parties bag three seats each; Samajwadi Party poised to win in Uttar Pradesh

Bypoll results: BJP, opposition parties bag three seats each; Samajwadi Party poised to win in Uttar Pradesh

BJP retained Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand and Dhan...

It's special as son-in-law of India: Rishi Sunak on visit to Delhi for G20

It's special as son-in-law of India, Rishi Sunak says on visit to Delhi for G20

Says he is ‘heading to G20 with a clear focus’

Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance

Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance

Talks with PM Modi to review over two dozen areas of tech co...

‘Full-scale assault’ on democratic institutions of India, says Rahul Gandhi during Europe tour

‘Full-scale assault’ on democratic institutions of India, says Rahul Gandhi during Europe tour

On India hosting the G20 Summit, Rahul said it was a 'good t...


Cities

View All

2 held with heroin worth ~1.29 crore

2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.29 crore

Amritsar: Import of dry fruits, fresh fruits via Attari-Wagah border doubles

Auto-rickshaw union calls off protest

Upcoming film Mission Raniganj retains fizz despite title change

Insanitation aggravates Ward No. 14 residents’ woes

Bathinda: Cop found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Bathinda: Police inspector found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Another milestone — Live liver transplant done at PGI

Chandigarh: Student arrested for attack on NSUI members, granted bail

Chandigarh: 23-year-old held for raping minor

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari gives Rs 2.5L for CCTVs at Bapu Dham Colony

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

Poor air concerns in Delhi despite steps

Double murder in Greater Noida, probe on

Murder case solved, 2 held

Murder case solved, 2 held

Canadian college yields to pupils' housing demands

Assault on pregnant woman: Kin, residents hold sit-in, accuse police of inaction

Jalandhar brothers' suicide: Partap Singh Bajwa accuses AAP of delayed action against SHO, 2 colleagues

Congress leaders celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 1st anniv

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

Upcoming int’l airport at Halwara 90% complete, to be ready by September 30

Sikh scholar Prithipal Singh Kapur passes away

Take strict action against careless docs, staff: Chief Secy to Principal Secretary

Youth booked for raping minor

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Students sensitised to mental health at ‘Luminescence’

Tribune impact: 2 yrs after selection, 560 SIs to finally get joining letters

Nutrition kits for TB patients at F’garh Sahib

Lecture on joint disorders held