India to provide USD 250 million line of credit to Kenya for modernisation of its agriculture sector

New Delhi, December 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced India's decision to provide USD 250 million to Kenya for modernisation of its agriculture sector following his wide-ranging talks with visiting Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto.
Ruto arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit with an aim to expand overall ties between the two countries.
In its foreign policy, India has always given high priority to Africa and has expanded its overall ties with the continent on a mission mode in the last nearly one decade, Modi said in his media statement after the talks.
"I am confident that President Ruto's visit to India will not only strengthen bilateral ties but will give a new momentum to our engagement with Africa," he added.
The prime minister said India will provide USD 250 million as Line of Credit to Kenya for modernisation of its agriculture sector.
Referring to the Indo-Pacific, Modi said closer cooperation between India and Kenya in the region will advance common efforts.
India and Kenya are of the view that terrorism is the most serious challenge facing the humanity, he said while noting that both sides have decided to enhance counter-terror cooperation.
The prime minister said both sides will continue to explore new opportunities to realise full potential of India-Kenya economic cooperation.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Revanth Reddy set to become Telangana CM
The formal announcement will be made after a meeting being h...
With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet
He had called the December 6 meeting of the bloc after the p...
INDIA bloc meeting postponed—what is the future of opposition alliance
Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance was announc...
Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign
The former Madhya Pradesh CM is likely to put in his papers ...
Karni Sena leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur
Incident takes place in Shyam Nagar area