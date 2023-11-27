India-UAE trade ties expanding, creating opportunities: Envoy

PTI

Dubai, November 26

The centuries-old India-UAE trade relationship has taken flight and diversified into an unbelievable expanse of opportunities, creating solutions that are inclusive and have the global good in mind, the Indian envoy here has said.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir's comments came ahead of the edition of the India Global Forum's annual event in Dubai on November 27. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver a keynote speech at the event's inauguration.

