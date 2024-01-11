India, UK discuss collaboration in missiles, maritime systems

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 10

Aero engines, electric propulsion, missiles, power-packs and maritime systems have been identified as some of the focus areas of joint work between India and the UK, said the Ministry of Defence today.

Industry leaders from the UK outlined their current and future plans for India at the UK-India Defence Industry CEOs roundtable, co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his UK counterpart Grant Shapps.

The event was held at Trinity House, London. It was attended by a large number of CEOs from UK’s defence industry, defence officials, UK India Business Council, and CII India representatives.

Some of the major companies represented were BAE Systems, GE Vernova, James Fisher Defence, Leonardo S.p.A., Martin-Baker Aircraft Company Ltd, Saab UK, Thales UK, Ultra Maritime, Rolls Royce, ADS Group, and MBDA UK.

Rajnath visited the Ambedkar House in London and paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar lived there between 1921 and 1922 while he was pursuing economics at London School of Economics and law at Gray’s Inn.