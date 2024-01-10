India, UK sign agreement on research in defence sector

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 9

India and the United Kingdom today took a step forward to increase defence industrial cooperation. The two sides signed a Letter of Arrangement between the Defence Research and Development Organisation and UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory on collaboration in research and development.

‘Fruitful exchange’ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his UK counterpart Grant Shapps discussed a range of defence and security matters with particular emphasis on enhancing defence industrial collaboration. The MoD said the meeting was “very warm” with a “fruitful exchange” of ideas on both sides

The pact was signed following a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his UK counterpart Grant Shapps in London.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, “The agreement will provide impetus to a larger area of defence research collaboration between the two countries.”

The two sides also signed an MoU on conduct of bilateral international cadet exchange programme.

The MoD said the meeting was “very warm” with a “fruitful exchange” of ideas on both sides. Both ministers discussed a range of defence, security and cooperation matters with particular emphasis on enhancing defence industrial collaboration.

Shapps stressed that the relationship between the UK and India was not transactional, instead both countries were natural partners with many commonalities and shared goals.

Rajnath began his London visit by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue at Tavistock Square earlier today. Mahatma Gandhi had studied law at the nearby University College London from 1888 to 1891.

The MoD said January 9 was a symbolic date from the perspective of Mahatma Gandhi’s return from South Africa to Mumbai in 1915, which is commemorated in the form of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in India, marking the rich contribution of the overseas Indian community for development of the country.

Rajnath was presented a ceremonial guard of honour at the Horse Guards Parade Ground before the bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England