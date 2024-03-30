 India, Ukraine agree to restore pre-war ties : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • India, Ukraine agree to restore pre-war ties

India, Ukraine agree to restore pre-war ties

India, Ukraine agree to restore pre-war ties

S Jaishankar with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in New Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 29

The Foreign Ministers of India and Ukraine, S Jaishankar and Dmytro Kuleba, on Friday agreed to restore the level of bilateral cooperation that existed before Russia began the military operation in 2022.

Aiming to end conflict

Our discussions focused on the ongoing conflict and its wider ramifications. Spoke as well on global and regional issues of interest to both of us. S Jaishankar, EAM

Meeting for the first time in a structured format since hostilities broke out, they also paid specific attention to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace proposal, for which the West is keen on a high-level Indian representation at a forthcoming summit in Switzerland to take it forward.

“Our discussions focused on the ongoing conflict and its wider ramifications. Exchanged views on various initiatives in that context,” Jaishankar said in a post on X. “Spoke as well on global and regional issues of interest to both of us. Reiterated our commitment to strengthen the overall relationship, including bilateral cooperation,” he said. In his opening remarks, Jaishankar said Kuleba’s visit provided India “an opportunity to understand the situation in its own region. And I look forward to hearing your perspectives on that”. “I am glad to see some of our bilateral mechanisms have also met and this has created a certain momentum in our bilateral relationship,” he said while mentioning the several interactions at various levels between the two sides in recent months.

Kuleba said he had “sincere and comprehensive talks” with Jaishankar. “We also co-chaired the Ukrainian-Indian intergovernmental commission review meeting and agreed to restore the level of cooperation between our countries that existed prior to the full-scale war launched by Russia, as well as identify new promising projects to take our relations to the next level,” he posted on X.

The visit comes just over a week after PM Modi spoke to Presidents of Ukraine and Russia on March 20 over the phone. In his talks with both leaders, PM Modi said “India supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between Kiev and Moscow”.

“It will be important for us to see India attend the inaugural peace summit, which is currently being prepared in Switzerland,” Zelenskyy had posted on X after the conversation with PM Modi.

In his talks with Zelenskyy, Modi had said India would continue doing everything within its means to support a peaceful solution as Zelenskyy appreciated the country’s continued humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. “Our position is very clear.... We continue to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” the MEA spokesperson had said on a query on India’s position on the peace conference in Switzerland.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Russia #S Jaishankar #Ukraine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

2
Trending

Woman suffers kidney damage after hair-straightening session

3
Haryana

RWAs in Faridabad taking up repairs of high-rises without structural audit

4
Punjab

Punjab: ED raids yield Rs 3.89 crore in guava orchard scam case

5
India

Relief for Delhi CM, High Court bins plea for his ouster

6
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

AAP plans carrot-&-stick approach to keep its flock together in Punjab

7
India

'When government changes...': Rahul Gandhi after Rs 1,800 crore fresh I-T notice to Congress

8
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

9
Himachal

‘Don't think Kangana Ranaut is a heroine, I am your sister, daughter’: Watch Mandi BJP candidate’s reply to Congress for 'comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol'

10
India

UP court orders judicial probe into gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

Don't Miss

View All
Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Top News

‘Tax terrorism’: Congress lashes out at BJP after getting fresh Rs 1,800 crore I-T notice

‘Tax terrorism’: Congress lashes out at BJP after getting fresh Rs 1,800 crore I-T notice

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN

India, Ukraine agree to restore pre-war ties

India, Ukraine agree to restore pre-war ties

Banda court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

Banda court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

INDIA bloc seals Bihar deal, RJD to contest 26 seats, Congress 9

INDIA bloc seals Bihar deal, RJD to contest 26 seats, Congress 9


Cities

View All

Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar: Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar MC offices to remain open on March 30, 31 for property tax

Despite Punjab CM's order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Have no plans to quit Congress: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Stray canine menace: Chandigarh civic body earmarks Rs 20L for dog bite compensation

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight set to resume on April 2

Chandigarh: Audit finds financial mismanagement in Panchayat Bhawan operations

Zirakpur: Ayushmann Khurrana helps launch food venture for LGBTQ+ community

Sukesh ‘extortion’ complaint: MHA nod for CBI probe against former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Sukesh ‘extortion’ complaint: MHA nod for CBI probe against former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita is preparing to hold post of Delhi chief minister: Hardeep Puri

Sexual harassment file stuck because of Arvind Kejriwal's inaction, claims L-G

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

Country ashamed by ‘politicisation’ of ED-CBI by BJP; people will respond to it in polls: AAP

Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

Jalandhar: Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

35-yr-old man shot dead at shop in Garhshankar

Phagwara: Two arrested on charge of extortion

Expired drugs destroyed at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: FIR against five AAP workers for vandalising Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural boards

Police can attach bookies’ properties

Ludhiana: Police can attach bookies’ properties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Speculations rife over Congress candidate from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Political parties served seven notices for violating poll code

Liquor vend auction gets good response

Hit by stone after arguments, man succumbs

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking ~15,000 bribe

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Man arrested for ‘murdering’ brother over property dispute

Patiala police conduct special search in jails

RGNUL gets new VC

Deed writer booked for duping woman