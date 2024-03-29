 India, Ukraine traditional friends, but there is much more that we can do, should do: Foreign Minister Kuleba : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • India, Ukraine traditional friends, but there is much more that we can do, should do: Foreign Minister Kuleba

India, Ukraine traditional friends, but there is much more that we can do, should do: Foreign Minister Kuleba

"Our position is very clear on peace initiatives and how we look at the Ukraine-Russia conflict," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

India, Ukraine traditional friends, but there is much more that we can do, should do: Foreign Minister Kuleba

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI



PTI

New Delhi, March 29

Describing India and Ukraine as “two big friendly nations”, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on Friday said he had “sincere and comprehensive” talks with his Indian counterpart on bilateral ties, and they “agreed to restore” the level of their cooperation that existed prior to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Kuleba met at Hyderabad House here as part of a bilateral engagement.

The Ukrainian foreign minister’s two-day visit to India comes amid efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the more than two-year-old Russia-Ukraine conflict. He arrived here on Thursday.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Kuleba said India and Ukraine have been “traditional friends, but I think there is much more that we can do, and should do, not only in the interest of our nations but also in the interest of global development and security architecture”.

“We will be looking forward to restoring what had existed before the large-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine began... existed between us. We will be looking forward to discussing new areas and projects of cooperation. Because I do believe that this relationship has a strategic perspective,” the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

After the meeting, Kuleba said on X, “We paid specific attention to the Peace Formula”.

“In New Delhi, I had sincere and comprehensive talks with @DrSJaishankar about Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations, the situation in our regions, and global security. We paid specific attention to the Peace Formula and the next steps on the path of its implementation,” he said.

The peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2022 follows 10 principles aimed at ensuring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

“We also co-chaired the Ukrainian-Indian intergovernmental commission review meeting and agreed to restore the level of cooperation between our countries that existed prior to the full-scale war launched by Russia, as well as identify new promising projects to take our relations to the next level,” the visiting Ukrainian foreign minister said in his post.

During the meeting, Kuleba said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have spoken in person and on the phone “a number of times, and they always instruct us foreign ministers to push this relationship forward”.

“We have a big work to do, and I am looking forward to delivering, so that we can report to our leaders, but also to the peoples of India and Ukraine, two big friendly nations,” he said.

Modi on March 20 held separate conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy and asserted that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward for the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Modi had recently spoken to Putin over the telephone to congratulate him for winning a fifth term in office in the recent elections and followed it up with a phone call to Zelenskyy to convey India’s “consistent support” for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict.

During the telephone conversation, the Ukrainian president thanked India for its support for his country’s sovereignty and said that it would be important for Kyiv to see New Delhi attend the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Zelenskyy hailed India’s continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine as the two leaders had discussed ways to further strengthen their bilateral partnership in various spheres.

“Our position is very clear on peace initiatives and how we look at the Ukraine-Russia conflict. We continue to encourage the peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy and remain open to engaging all ways and means that would help achieve this objective,” Minister of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said in response to a query on India’s position on the peace conference in Switzerland. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Russia #Ukraine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

2
India

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

3
Punjab

Punjab: ED raids yield Rs 3.89 crore in guava orchard scam case

4
India

Relief for Delhi CM, High Court bins plea for his ouster

5
Haryana

RWAs in Faridabad taking up repairs of high-rises without structural audit

6
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

AAP plans carrot-&-stick approach to keep its flock together in Punjab

7
Uttar Pradesh

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

8
India

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

9
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

10
Trending

Woman suffers kidney damage after hair-straightening session

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

'When government changes...': Rahul Gandhi after Rs 1,800 crore fresh I-T notice to Congress

'When government changes...': Rahul Gandhi after Rs 1,800 crore fresh I-T notice to Congress

The Congress leader accuses the BJP of indulging in ‘tax ter...

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...

Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in UP's Banda orders judicial inquiry into death of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari

UP court orders judicial probe into gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari on Tuesday alleged that his brother...

‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics

‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics

Eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh are among the poorest regions...

CBI files chargesheet against 20 institutes, 105 individuals in Himachal Pradesh multi-crore scholarship scam

CBI files chargesheet against 20 institutes, 105 individuals in Himachal Pradesh multi-crore scholarship scam

22 educational institutions were on CBI radar in the scholar...


Cities

View All

Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar: Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar MC offices to remain open on March 30, 31 for property tax

Despite Punjab CM's order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Have no plans to quit Congress: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Stray canine menace: Chandigarh civic body earmarks Rs 20L for dog bite compensation

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight set to resume on April 2

Chandigarh: Audit finds financial mismanagement in Panchayat Bhawan operations

Zirakpur: Ayushmann Khurrana helps launch food venture for LGBTQ+ community

Kejriwal's wife Sunita is preparing to hold post of Delhi Chief Minster: Hardeep Puri

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita is preparing to hold post of Delhi chief minister: Hardeep Puri

Sexual harassment file stuck because of Arvind Kejriwal's inaction, claims L-G

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

Country ashamed by ‘politicisation’ of ED-CBI by BJP; people will respond to it in polls: AAP

Enforcement Directorate wants AAP's Lok Sabha poll strategy details from Arvind Kejriwal's phone: Atishi

Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

Jalandhar: Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

35-yr-old man shot dead at shop in Garhshankar

Phagwara: Two arrested on charge of extortion

Expired drugs destroyed at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: FIR against five AAP workers for vandalising Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural boards

Police can attach bookies’ properties

Ludhiana: Police can attach bookies’ properties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Speculations rife over Congress candidate from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Political parties served seven notices for violating poll code

Liquor vend auction gets good response

Hit by stone after arguments, man succumbs

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking ~15,000 bribe

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Man arrested for ‘murdering’ brother over property dispute

Patiala police conduct special search in jails

RGNUL gets new VC

Deed writer booked for duping woman