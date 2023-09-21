India upset over Canada not honouring pact on terror

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, September 20

India is upset over a democracy like Canada not honouring an agreement — signed in 2018 — to cooperate on terrorism and address concerns.

In February 2018, India and Canada signed the ‘Framework for Cooperation on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism’.

“India and Canada recognise the grave challenges posed by terrorism, violent extremism and radicalisation,” the agreement had said.

Notably, India has in the past reminded Canada of the agreement that mentions “the urgent imperative to disrupt recruitment, terrorist movements and the flow of foreign terrorist fighters”.

The agreement named a few organisations saying “committed to work together to neutralise the threats emanating from terrorist groups such as Al Qaida, ISIS, the Haqqani Network, LeT, JeM, Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation”.

#Canada #Democracy