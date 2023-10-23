India-US 2+2 meet in November

ANI

New Delhi: Amid ongoing global turbulence, India and the US are scheduled to hold the 2+2 meeting in New Delhi around November 9-10. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here, government sources said. During the meeting, the leaders are expected to discuss global and regional security issues, including the developing situation in the West Asia due to the Israel-Hamas war, they said. This will be the fifth edition of the parleys. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is likely to come up during discussions. The ongoing military standoff between India and China has entered its fourth year and has been part of the discussions between the two sides. The US is expected to push for military hardware cooperation and India is likely to ask for sharing of high-end technology for developing indigenous weapon systems.

