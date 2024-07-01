India, US to develop AI devices, semiconductors for missiles

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 30

India and the US are looking at cutting-edge military technology, including military-grade semiconductors to guide long-range missiles and new artificial intelligence backed situational awareness equipment that will be jointly developed by a US company with an India-based partner.

Strategic partnership We are launching a strategic semiconductor partnership between General Atomics and 3rd ITECH. — Kurt Campbell, US State dept deputy secy

The two sides are exploring co-production of the Javelin anti-tank guided missile and armoured carrier Stryker. These are in addition to the procurement of long-range armed drones MQ9B and the joint-production of the General Electric’s F414 jet engine for Tejas Mark 2 jets.

US State Department’s Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell, in an international online press briefing last week, mentioned the recent meeting of the US-India initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

Campbell, who was in India with the US delegation on June 17-18, led by National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan, said, “We are also launching a new strategic semiconductor partnership between General Atomics and 3rd ITECH to co-develop semiconductor design and manufacturing for precision-guided ammunition and other national security-focused electronics platforms”.

The US-India are working to expand defence industrial partnerships. He mentioned the launch of an AI multi-domain situational awareness product jointly developed by General Atomics and 114AI to support joint all-domain command and control. On the armed drones, he said the letter of offer and acceptance was delivered to India in March.

