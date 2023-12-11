India Vietnam Joint Military Exercise kicks off

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

An Indian Army contingent comprising personnel largely drawn from the Engineers will conduct a 10-day joint military exercise with Vietnam Army at Hanoi.

The India contingent reached Vietnam to take part in the fourth edition of Joint Military Exercise VINBAX-2023, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

The exercise will be conducted from December 11-21. The Indian contingent comprises 39 personnel from Engineer Regiment of Bengal Engineer Group and six personnel of Army Medical Corps. The Vietnam People’s Army contingent will also be represented by 45 personnel.

Exercise VINBAX was instituted in 2018 and the first edition was conducted at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. It is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Vietnam. Last edition was conducted at Chandimandir Military Station in August 2022.

The exercise with focus on deployment and employment of an Engineer Company and a Medical Team.

The joint exercise will jointly rehearse tactics, technique and procedures. Ideas will be exchanged on modern methods to construct roads, culverts, helipads, ammunition shelter and observation posts in operational areas. In addition, rehearsals will be carried out for drills related to combat engineering and combat medical tasks, the MoD said.

The joint exercise will help in promoting understanding and interoperability between the two contingents and further strengthen the defence cooperation between the friendly armies, the MoD said.

