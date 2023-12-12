India, Vietnam kick off 11-day joint military exercise in Hanoi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

The armies of India and Vietnam took part joint military exercise, VINBAX-2023, which started in Hanoi on Monday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The Indian contingent taking part in the 11-day drill comprises 39 personnel from the Bengal Engineer Group and six from the Army Medical Corps. The Vietnam People’s Army contingent will also be represented by 45 personnel.

‘VINBAX’ was instituted in 2018 and the first edition was conducted at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. It is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Vietnam. The last event was conducted at Chandimandir Military Station in August 2022. The exercise will focus on the deployment and employment of an engineer company and a medical team.

The armies will jointly rehearse tactics, technique and procedures. Ideas will be exchanged on modern methods to construct roads, culverts, helipads, ammunition shelter and observation posts in operational areas. In addition, rehearsals will be carried out for drills related to combat engineering and combat medical tasks, the MoD said.

The exercise will help in promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies.