India, Vietnam share profound historical ties, says S Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 15

India and Vietnam share profound historical connections dating back almost 2,000 years, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday while inaugurating a bust of Nobel Laureate writer-poet Rabindranath Tagore in Bac Ninh city. He is also scheduled to inaugurate a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Ho Chi Minh city.

Soon after arrival in Vietnam, he visited the historical Tran Quoc Pagoda. Constructed in the 6th century, the Tran Quoc Pagoda is the oldest Buddhist temple in Hanoi. Jaishankar was welcomed by his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son at the renowned temple.

Jaishankar extended his gratitude to the leadership of Bac Ninh province, which lies to the east of Hanoi, for their support for installing Tagore’s bust.

“India and Vietnam have profound historical connections dating back almost 2,000 years, which are rooted in the legacy of Buddhism. Bac Ninh province is also a part of this ancient tradition. Historical records validate Indian monks played a significant role in introducing Buddhism to Vietnam,” he said.

“Today marks the addition of a remarkable memorial honouring an exceptional Indian personality, Rabindranath Tagore, a renowned painter, educator, humanist, music composer and a very profound thinker,” he said at the inaugural ceremony.

“It’s indeed heartening to know that Tagore’s ‘Gitanjali’ was translated into Vietnamese and published in 2001. Historical records indicate that Tagore paid a three-day visit to Ho Chi Minh city in 1929, leaving a lasting intellectual and socio-cultural impact on Vietnam,” he said.

From Vietnam, Jaishankar will travel to Singapore on October 19.

“India and Vietnam share a robust comprehensive strategic partnership. Vietnam is a key member of our Act East Policy. The External Affairs Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to review progress in several areas and discuss ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said on Saturday.

Jaishankar will also co-chair the 18th meeting of the India-Vietnam Joint Commission on economic, trade and scientific and technological cooperation with his Vietnamese counterpart.

#S Jaishankar