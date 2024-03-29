INDIA VOTES 2024: Actor Govinda joins Shinde’s Sena; BJD founder in saffron fold

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Former Congress MP from Mumbai North and actor Govinda Ahuja, who has delivered several blockbuster films in his career in Bollywood, returned to politics after a gap of 14 years on Thursday. He joined NDA ally Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. In a separate event in Mumbai, six-time Lok Sabha MP from Cuttack and founder member of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Bhartruhari Mahtab on Thursday joined the BJP.

“I am returning after a 14-year banvas,” Govinds said, while joining the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Govinda had emerged a giant killer in 2004 by defeating BJP veteran Ram Naik from Mumbai North. “Mumbai has developed immensely since Chief Minister Shinde took charge,” Govinda said.

Mahtab, 67, the son of former Odisha CM Harekrushna Mahtab, said he had joined the BJP to contribute to national development. “PM Narendra Modi’s strength, Home Minister’s trust and party chief’s inspiration will help us move forward,” he said.

