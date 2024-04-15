INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP manifesto vows to expand defence footprint, boost infra along LAC, secure permanent UN seat

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 14

The BJP manifesto released today promises to expand India’s defence footprint, have theatre commands for the armed forces, promises to grow from its position of strength in foreign policy and keep working on improving the digital economy.

‘Committed to acting against terror’ The BJP said it would ‘continue a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism’. The surgical strikes of 2016 and the airstrikes of 2019 were examples of our efforts towards countering terrorism, it said

We are committed to defending Bharat’s citizens and interests at home and abroad from all threats of terrorism, the party added

Obviously, after the India-China military standoff at the Line of Actual Control since April 2020, there is no reference to China in the foreign policy vision of the BJP. The manifesto of 2019 mentioned “Significant interactions such as Russia India-China (RIC) will be strengthened”. The 2024 document mentions: “We will expand Bharat’s defence footprint across strategic locations and partner with friendly countries”. The Indian Ocean Region’s security interests will be secured, it added. The BJP said it would ensure robust infrastructure along borders. “We will accelerate development of infrastructure along the India-China, Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Myanmar borders.”

The BJP said it had corrected the ‘grave error’ of previous governments and started constructing roads, railway, telecom towers, optical fibre cables and electricity networks in border areas. On foreign policy, the BJP said it would consolidate Bharat’s position as a ‘Voice of the Global South’ by using Prime Minister Modi’s 5S approach of Samman, Samvad, Sahyog, Shanti and Samriddhi. The party said it was committed to seeking permanent membership in the UN Security Council (UNSC).

It added that India was established as a reliable, trusted and dependable voice globally in the last ten years. Our human-centric worldview has helped to be a consensus builder and first responder. Our diaspora around the world feels empowered and connected. “We will conduct our policies to further our national interests with the spirit of Vishwa Bandhu,” it said.

