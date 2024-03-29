INDIA VOTES 2024: Election Commission notifies Phase-II, 88 seats to see voting

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notification for the second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections, wherein polling will be held for 88 parliamentary seats across 12 states on April 26.

All 20 seats of Kerala will see voting in the second phase, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad constituency.

Polling on April 26 The process of filing nominations for 88 seats commenced with issuance of the notification on Thursday

Candidates have until April 4 to file nomination papers

The scrutiny of papers will take place on April 5 in all states/UTs except J&K where it will occur on April 6

Apart from this, eight seats of western Uttar Pradesh, including Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura will also have elections during the phase.

Film actress and sitting BJP MP Hema Malini is contesting for the third consecutive time from Mathura, while the saffron party has fielded another veteran Hindi film and TV actor, who immortalised the role of Lord Ram in the popular teleserial Ramayana, Arun Govil, from Meerut.

Apart from this, 14 seats from Karnataka will see voting. These include all four Bengaluru seats, including Benguluru Rural from where Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh is contesting again. The polling will also be held for 13 seats in Rajasthan and five in Bihar, apart from eight seats of Maharashtra and three in West Bengal.

The process of filing nominations fcommenced on Thursday. Candidates have until April 4 to file their nomination papers. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on April 5 in all states and Union Territories except Jammu and Kashmir, where it will occur on April 6.

Notably, polling in one part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will also be held during this phase.

Although the notification for poll to the Outer Manipur seat was included in the notification issued for the first phase on March 20, 15 Assembly segments will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19, while 13 segments will go to the polls on April 26.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kerala #Lok Sabha