INDIA VOTES 2024: Election Commission slaps notices on Supriya Shrinate, Dilip Ghosh for ‘offensive’ remarks

New Delhi, March 27

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for their derogatory remarks made during the Lok Sabha election campaign. Their comments were “undignified and in bad taste”, the EC said.

BJP leader extends apology Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday apologised for his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that triggered a political storm. The apology came hours after the BJP sought an explanation from Ghosh, who was heard mocking the family background of Banerjee in a video clip.

The poll panel said prima facie, the two remarks were violative of the model code of conduct (MCC) and its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering.

The MCC came into force on March 16 with the commission announcing the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections.

The two leaders have been asked to respond to the show-cause notices by March 29 evening.

While Shrinate had reportedly made objectionable comments against BJP Lok Sabha nominee and actress Kangana Ranaut, Ghosh had made controversial comments against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Though Shrinate later deleted the post, she had claimed that she did not make the remarks as several people had access to her social media account. She has even apologised for the purported comments. However, the BJP has attacked her sharply and even the National Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the remarks.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ghosh had made derogatory remarks against Banerjee, referring to her father.

The EC said on careful examination, the comments had been found to be offensive, insulting and prima facie violative of the provisions of the poll code and the commission's advisory issued earlier this month.

The EC reminded the two leaders of the provision of the MCC which states that criticism of other parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. /PTI

