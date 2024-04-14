INDIA VOTES 2024: Tejashwi Yadav promises 1 crore jobs, cylinder @Rs 500 nationwide

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, April 13

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday released its manifesto, ‘Parivartan Patra’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll, pledging the creation of 1 crore government jobs nationwide and providing Rs 1 lakh annually to women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

“The biggest issue in the country is unemployment, but the BJP never talks about it. They had promised 2 crore jobs, but we will deliver on our promise. From August 15, youths will get ‘independence’ from unemployment. If our government comes to power, we will provide Rs 1 lakh annually to our poor sisters from Rakshabandhan,” said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after releasing the party’s manifesto in Patna.

The manifesto promised to build five new airports in Bihar - Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul. The RJD also said that if voted to power, Bihar will get special status.

“We will provide gas cylinders at Rs 500 nationwide. A special package of Rs 1.60 lakh crore for the state’s (Bihar) comprehensive development will be given. Moreover, Bihar residents would receive 200 units of free electricity per month. Old pension scheme will also be implemented at the state and central levels,” he said.

Yadav also announced that the Agnipath scheme would be discontinued under the INDIA bloc’s governance. If voted to power, the party said that the minimum support price for crops and the recommendations of Swaminathan report would be implemented.

The RJD also promised to implement the remaining recommendations of the Mandal Commission. “Caste census will be conducted across the country. The scope of reservation will be increased in the country on the lines of Bihar,” he said.

Yadav said the RJD would have a big say in implementing the party’s commitments, if the INDIA bloc comes to power after Lok Sabha polls.

Bihar’s Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said, “The RJD’s top family is facing charges of taking land in lieu of jobs. They are now planning to take more land against job promises.

The Lok Sabha elections for Bihar’s 40 seats are scheduled to take place in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Tejashwi Yadav