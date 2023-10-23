 India will always be grateful to Shekhawat for his exemplary leadership: PM Modi : The Tribune India

Shekhawat was BJP's first CM in Rajasthan and later served as the Vice President of India

PM NArendra Modi shared throwback images of his interactions with former Vice President Bhairon SIngh Shekhawat.



PTI

New Delhi, October 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former Rajasthan chief minister and vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his 100th birth anniversary, saying India will always be grateful to him for his exemplary leadership and efforts towards its progress.

"Today is a very special day - it is the 100th birth anniversary of the respected statesman Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Ji. India will always be grateful to him for his exemplary leadership and efforts towards our nation's progress," Modi wrote on X.

The PM also recalled the respect Shekhawat enjoyed across the political divide.

He was someone who was liked across the political spectrum and by people from all walks of life, Modi said, sharing his old pictures with him.

Shekhawat was the BJP's first chief minister in Rajasthan and is credited with building the party to prominence in the western state. He was elected the country's Vice President in 2002.

Personable, friendly and politically astute, Shekhawat enjoyed respect and warmth of politicians across ideological divides and his legacy endures in Rajasthan where assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 25.

#BJP #Narendra Modi #Rajasthan

