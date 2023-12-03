India will top every field by 2047: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said by the time India would complete 100 years of Independence, it would be on top in every field.

He stated this while addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath.

Shah said 130 crore Indians could make India developed and self-reliant in every field. He said to achieve the goal, “this yatra will go to every region of the country”.

“The resolve to make India a developed nation is a sacred idea of bringing crores of poor and underprivileged people of the country equal to everyone else,” the Union Home Minister added.

