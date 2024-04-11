India wins key posts in UN bodies, many uncontested

New Delhi, April 10
India has retained several positions in UN bodies, including a third consecutive term in the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), with the highest number of votes.
India secured 41 votes out of the 53 voting members of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the highest amongst all winning member states. With 41 votes, the Indian nominees won the INCB seat. There were 24 candidates in the fray for five seats. Indian nominees also won uncontested elections to the Commission on the Status of Women for 2025-2029 and the Executive Boards of the UN Children’s Fund, the UN Development Programme. It also retained positions on the UN Population Fund, and the United Nations Office for Project Services for the 2025-2027 term. India also successfully placed its nominees on the Executive Boards of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, and the World Food Programme, both for the 2025-2027 term. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted that India’s nominee was re-elected to the International Narcotics Control Board with the highest number of votes amongst all elected member states. “Good work,” he said.
