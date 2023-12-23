 India working with France for early resolution after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying Indians detained near Paris : The Tribune India

The plane carrying 303 Indian passengers was grounded at Chalons-Vatry airport in Marne on Thursday

India working with France for early resolution after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying Indians detained near Paris

The plane carrying over 300 Indians parks at the Vatry airport, eastern France, on December 23, 2023, in Vatry. The 15 crew members of the Legend Airlines charter flight en route from United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua were questioned and released, according to a lawyer for the small Romania-based airline. AP/PTI



PTI

Paris, December 23

India on Saturday said it was working with the French Government for an early resolution of the situation after a Nicaragua-bound flight carrying 303 people, mostly Indians, was detained by French authorities during a technical halt at an airport near Paris over suspected “human trafficking”.

The plane that took off from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates carrying 303 Indian passengers, including many minors, was grounded at the Chalons-Vatry airport in Marne on Thursday.

“French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport,” the Indian mission said in a post on ‘X’.

“The embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring the well-being of passengers,” the mission said on Friday.

On Saturday, the Indian embassy said it was continuing to work with the French government for the welfare of the Indians currently at the Varty airport and for early resolution of the situation.

Embassy consular staff were stationed at the airport, the mission posted on X.

The Chalons-Vatry airport, located 150 kilometres east of Paris, serves mostly budget airlines.

“Thank French authorities for working on this through the long holiday weekend,” it said.

According to a ‘Le Monde’ newspaper report, the civilian protection unit of the Marne department said on Saturday that the plane was carrying 13 unaccompanied minors as well as accompanied minors, with their ages ranging from 21 months to 17 years.

An earlier report noted that France’s national anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO has taken over the investigation.

Special investigators are questioning all those aboard and two people are in custody pending further examination, the Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The prefecture in the northeastern department of Marne said the A340 aircraft, operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, “remained grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport following its landing” on Thursday.

The newspaper report says the prefecture said the plane had been due to refuel and was carrying 303 Indian nationals who had probably been working in the UAE.

According to the reports, the travel may have been planned by the Indian passengers to reach Central America from where they can attempt to enter the United States or Canada illegally.

After landing in France, the passengers were first kept on the aircraft, but then let out and given individual beds in the terminal building. The entire airport was cordoned off by police.

The prosecutor’s office said an anonymous tip signalled that the flight was carrying people who could be victims of human trafficking. Passengers were eventually transferred into the main hall of the small Vatry airport, where cots were set up for them to stay overnight on Thursday, the administration for the Marne region told the newspaper.

Investigators from a specialised French organised crime unit, border police and aviation gendarmes are working on the case.

The aircraft is owned by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines. A lawyer for the firm, Liliana Bakayoko, denied any involvement in the trafficking.

She told French news channel BFMTV that the firm was ready to cooperate with the French authorities and hoped the plane could be on its way in the next couple of days.

Legend Airlines “intervenes as a carrier”, she said, adding that “the flight was carried out for “a client of the company”.

According to the lawyer, the airline verified “the conformity of the documents presented by the client, who must demonstrate that these people have the right to go to Nicaragua, and have valid passports”.

A “partner” company that chartered the plane was responsible for verifying the identity documents of each passenger, and communicated the passengers’ passport information to the airline 48 hours before the flight, Bakayoko told The Associated Press.

“The company cannot check the criminal records of the people transported,” said Bakayoko.

“303 people is not a number that raises alarm. They are not locked in a truck without ventilation and food,” she said.

The airline is “unhappy,” she said, adding: “It is a significant economic loss, but their image also suffers.”

She said Legend Airlines “is ready to cooperate as far as possible with the French authorities”.

“We hope that within one or two days maximum the plane will be able to leave,” said the lawyer.

Legend Air has a small fleet of four aircraft, according to the Flightradar website.

French border police can initially hold a foreign national for up to four days if they land in France and are prevented from travelling on to their intended destination.

French law allows for that period to be extended to eight days if a judge approves it, then another eight days in exceptional circumstances, up to a maximum of 26 days.

Human trafficking carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in France.

