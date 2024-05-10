 Indian Air Force draws up roadmap to outsource overhaul of 60 AN-32 aircraft to the industry : The Tribune India

The AN-32 overhaul process includes a total of 11 stages, out of which five would be outsourced to the industry

Procured from the erstwhile Soviet Union, the twin-engine AN-32 turboprop began entering Indian service in 1984.



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 10

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has drawn up a roadmap to outsource part of the repair and overhaul of airframes along with certain components of the Soviet-origin AN-32 tactical transport aircraft to the industry.

The IAF is seeking proposals from the industry, including original equipment manufacturers and joint venture firms for overhaul processes as well as carrying out studies for technical life extension of the airframes and components beyond 40 years.

Outsourcing is expected to commence this year. The IAF’s defined requirement is to overhaul 60 AN-32 aircraft by the end of 2028-29 fiscal, with the average output being 15 aircraft per overhaul cycle.

The AN-32 overhaul process includes a total of 11 stages, out of which five would be outsourced to the industry, air force sources said. These include disassembly of sub-systems and components, cleaning and paint removal, structural repair and refurbishment, re-assembly of sub-systems and final painting.

The work would be carried out at No. 1 Base Repair Depot (BRD) at Kanpur. While this depot is responsible for the repair and overhaul of AN-32 airframe and other components, the engines of these aircraft are overhauled at No. 3 BRD in Chandigarh.

The IAF will provide the physical infrastructure, including work space and hangars, overhaul technology, training, specialised tools and test rigs, while the industrial partner will be responsible for provisioning manpower, general tools, spares and aggregates and ensuring safety protocols.

Procured from the erstwhile Soviet Union, the twin-engine AN-32 turboprop began entering Indian service in 1984. A total of 125 aircraft were bought, out of which over 100 are said to be in service. These are heavily used for crucial air maintenance in northern and north-eastern sectors, besides performing other tasks such as tactical airlift, communication, para-troop training and disaster management.

In 2009, a deal with Ukraine was finalised to upgrade the entire fleet, which included total technical life extension, repowering the engines, certain structural modifications to reduce weight, noise and vibrations, installation of a glass cockpit with a new avionics suite and flight management system, satellite navigation system and anti-collision systems.

Some aircraft were modified in Ukraine, while the remaining fleet was to be modified in India by No. 1 BRD. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Parliament recently that half the AN-32 fleet had been upgraded.

With the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as other geo-political developments affecting the supply of spares for Russian-origin military platforms, the IAF is laying greater impetus on the indigenous route for ensuring serviceability of its equipment.

