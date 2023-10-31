Indian Air Force retires one more MiG 21 squadron

New Delhi, October 31
The Indian Air Force (IAF) retired another squadron of the Soviet-origin MiG 21 fighter jets from its fleet.
The 4 squadron of the IAF based at Uttarlai near Barmer in Rajasthan, retired the MiG 21 squadron and moved onto have a Sukhoi 30-MKI squadron, the Ministry of Defence spokesperson said today.
The IAF still operates two squadrons of the MiG 21 which are scheduled to retire next year.
The MiG-21 aircraft took off the last time from Uttarlai yesterday. The Number 4 squadron known as ‘Oorials’ has been operating various variants of the MiG-21 since 1966 at the station.
The MiG-21 Squadron has served the country for approximately six decades and has significantly contributed to the war effort during Indo-Pak conflicts.
A pair of MiG-21 flew alongside a Sukhoi 30-MKI to mark the occasion of the last fly past by the vintage plane. During this ceremony, personnel from all the three services were present.
