Indian Air Force showcases drone power

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 25

Bharat Drone Shakti-2023, a first-of-its-kind drone exhibition-cum-display, was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Air Force Station, Hindon. Organised by Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Drone Federation of India (DFI), the two-day event (September 25 and 26) features over 75 drone start-ups from across the country.

The featured drones can be employed for a variety of military and civil applications. During the event, the Defence Minister was also briefed on the latest in-house innovations of the IAF.

