Indian Air Force showcases drone power

New Delhi, September 25
Bharat Drone Shakti-2023, a first-of-its-kind drone exhibition-cum-display, was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Air Force Station, Hindon. Organised by Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Drone Federation of India (DFI), the two-day event (September 25 and 26) features over 75 drone start-ups from across the country.
The featured drones can be employed for a variety of military and civil applications. During the event, the Defence Minister was also briefed on the latest in-house innovations of the IAF.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force inducts first C-295 aircraft
56 medium-lift planes on procurement list | To boost tactica...
Experts review joint war doctrine
Brainstorm gaps in execution of operations
Ties important, but India must join Nijjar probe, says Canada
Voices concern over visa suspension