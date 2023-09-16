Indian Air Force to procure 100 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets

IANS

New Delhi, September 16

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has said it would procure 100 indigenous LCA Mark 1A fighter jets equipped with the latest technology.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said this while receiving the first C-295 military transport aircraft in Spain.

According to Chaudhari, LCA will be replacing the aging MiG-series fleet which includes the MiG-21, MiG-23, and MiG-27 aircraft.

In a statement, Chaudhari said “it was imperative that we bolster our inventory with LCA class aircraft. IAF is advocating for the acquisition of around 100 more LCA class aircraft”.

A proposal has been formally submitted to the Defence Ministry and other national security stakeholders, the IAF official added.

The decision to procure approximately 100 more LCA Tejas fighters came after several review meetings.

In next 15 years, the IAF is expected to have 40 LCA Tejas, more than 180 LCA Mark-1A, and 120 LCA Mark-2 aircraft in its inventory, the official added.

On Friday, Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for nine capital acquisition proposals of approximately Rs 45,000 crore, the Ministry of Defence said.

The AoN for procurement of 12 Sukhoi-30 MKI Aircraft with associated equipment from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was also accorded.

The DAC also accorded AoN for proposals of the Indian Air Force, which included avionic upgradation of Dornier aircraft to improve the accuracy and reliability for operations.

The procurement of Dhruvastra Short Range Air-to-Surface Missile as a potent Indigenous Precision Guided Weapon for indigenously built ALH Mk-IV Helicopters has been cleared by the DAC, an official said.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), to enhance protection, mobility, attack capability and increased survivability of Mechanised Forces, the DAC accorded the AoN for procurement of Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicles (LAMV) and Integrated Surveillance and Targeting System (ISAT-S).

The Defence Ministry said the DAC cleared AoN for procurement of High Mobility Vehicle (HMV) Gun Towing Vehicles for swift mobilisation and deployment of Artillery Guns and radars.

The DAC also approved procurement of Next Generation Survey Vessels for the Indian Navy which will greatly enhance its capabilities in performing Hydrographic Operations, the official added.

The DAC meeting was held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 15.

