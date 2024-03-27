Indian Coast Guard evacuates ailing man from tugboat off Gujarat coast

Ahmedabad, March 27
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday said it has evacuated a seriously-ill man from a tugboat off Gujarat’s Veraval coast and shifted him to a government hospital for treatment.
After receiving information regarding a medical emergency on tug ‘ABS Anokhi’ on Tuesday, ICG interceptor craft IC-121 immediately rushed from ICG maritime Rescue Sub-Centre at Veraval in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, it said in a statement.
K Ponnusamy (47) was evacuated from the tug located around 10 kilometres from Veraval, it said.
The patient, who was severely diabetic with extreme high sugar levels, was swiftly and safely shifted to ICG Craft and later on to a government hospital at Veraval by ambulance arranged by the agent for further medical management, it added.
