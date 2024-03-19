Indian Coast Guard rescues 8 from sunken boat off Lakshadweep coast

Kochi, March 19
The Indian Coast Guard said on Tuesday that it has successfully rescued eight people from a "sunken boat" in the waters off the Lakshadweep coast.
According to a statement from a Defence PRO on social media, the boat experienced a technical malfunction while on a routine inter-island voyage from Agatti island to Androth.
This malfunction caused the boat to drift, remaining untraceable for a duration of three days.
"The @IndiaCoastGuard has successfully carried out the rescue operation of 08 survivors from the sunken boat #MSVVararthaRajan (CLR 192)", the PRO said in a post on 'X'.
"As the boat had been overdue for over 72 hours, the #ICG promptly initiated an air-sea coordinated rescue operation on #18Mar24. With exceptional efficiency, all survivors of the sunken boat were swiftly located & safely rescued by the crew of #ICGSSaksham," it said.
The PRO further said following an initial medical examination, the eight people are now being handed over to the fisheries department.
