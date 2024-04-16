Indian Coast Guard rescues stranded fishing boat off Karwar in Karnataka

New Delhi, April 14
An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship on Tuesday rescued a fishing boat, which had encountered engine failure nearly 215 nautical miles from Karwar in Karnataka, officials said.
ICG Ship Savitribai Phule had swiftly responded to a distress call from Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) ‘Rosary’ on April 13, and, soon, established communication with the boat amid adverse sea conditions, they said.
The ship successfully rescued ‘Rosary’, which had encountered engine failure approximately 215 nautical miles from Karwar, the defence ministry said in a statement.
Indian Coast Guard rescues a stranded fishing boat off Karwar— PIB India (@PIB_India) April 16, 2024
ICG Ship Savitribai Phule swiftly responded to a distress call from IFB Rosary on April 13, 2024 and, soon, established communication with the boat amidst adverse sea conditions
Read here: https://t.co/6BV9YAoj9T… pic.twitter.com/aOoShuDlVt
“Upon its arrival, the boarding team of the ICG ship made efforts to fix the seized engine, before the boat was rendered immobile,” it said.
“The fishing boat was, then, towed towards Karwar with the help of Coast Guard District Headquarters (Karnataka), in collaboration with the fisheries department,” the statement said.
It was handed over to IFB Shree Laxmi Narayan, which safely escorted it to Karwar port, officials said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, days ahead of Lok Sabha poll
3 security personnel suffered injuries in fierce gun-battle ...
ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self
The deceased ASI has been identified as Dinesh Sharma while ...
Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’
A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanull...
BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda
The party replaces Union minister Som Parkash with his wife ...
Election Commission bans Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours over remarks on Hema Malini
This is the first campaign ban imposed by the EC in this Lok...