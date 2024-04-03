Indian Coast Guard ship makes port call in Vietnam

PTI

New Delhi, April 2

Indian Coast Guard ship “Samudra Paheredar”, a specialised Pollution Control Vessel, on Tuesday made a port call at Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to the ASEAN countries, officials said.

This deployment is a testimony to the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment to “bolster bilateral relationships” and “enhance international cooperation” with friendly countries, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“The deployment of Samudra Paheredar in the ASEAN region reflects India’s shared concern and resolve towards marine pollution, promoting safety and security through maritime cooperation. Prior to Ho Chi Minh, the vessel had visited Manila, Philippines, to demonstrate a seamless continuation of diplomatic maritime engagements in the ASEAN region,” it said.

The ship is on an overseas deployment to the ASEAN countries from March 25 to April 12.

