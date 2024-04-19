Indian crew of seized ship free to go, says Iran as woman cadet returns

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, April 18

The sole woman cadet among 17 Indian crew members of a merchant ship with Israeli links detained by Iran returned home on Thursday, while the other 16 Indian crew members on board the cargo ship have not been reportedly detained and are free to leave that country.

Woman cadet from Thrissur (Kerala) Ann Tessa Joseph landed at the Cochin International Airport, where she was received by the Regional Passport Officer.

Commenting on the development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Amir Abdollahian on the matter earlier this week, said PM Narendra Modi’s guarantee worked not just within the country, but outside as well.

“Great work, @India_in_Iran. Glad that Ms. Ann Tessa Joseph has reached home. #ModiKiGuarantee always delivers, at home or abroad,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Iran’s Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi said the Indian mission was given consular access to the Indians by the Iranian authorities. The other 16 Indian crew members onboard the ship had not been detained and they were free to leave Iran, Elahi added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was in touch with the Iranian authorities to ensure the safe homecoming of the remaining Indian crew members of the vessel MSC Aries.

“With concerted efforts of the Indian mission in Tehran and the Iranian government, Indian deck cadet Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, who was among the Indian crew members of the container vessel MSC Aries, landed safely at the Cochin International Airport today afternoon,” said an MEA statement.

“The Indian mission is also in touch with the Iranian authorities in ensuring the wellbeing of the remaining crew members,” it added.

“The Indian mission in Tehran remains seized of the matter and is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members. They are in good health and in contact with their family members in India,” it added.

The 17 Indians were part of the 25-member crew of the ship. The other members are Filipino, Pakistani, Russian and Estonian. The Israel-linked merchant vessel was seized by Iran on April 13, for allegedly violating maritime laws.

