Indian envoy: Separatists based in Canada crossing ‘big red line’

New Delhi, May 8

Indian envoy to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma has said Sikh groups in Canada who call for separation of their homeland from India are crossing “a big red line” that New Delhi sees as a matter of national security.

Olive branch to Trudeau’s rival Canadian province Saskatchewan said India approved full diplomatic accreditation for the province’s MD of India office, a rival of Trudeau. His visa was withdrawn after spat over Nijjar killing. Won’t tolerate it Sikh groups in Canada who call for separation of their homeland from India are crossing the line… Indians will decide fate of India, not foreigners. SK Verma, Indian envoy to Canada

“Indians will decide the fate of India, not foreigners,” Verma told the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday, reported CTV News, Canada. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-led Sikhs for Justice had demanded the cancellation of his lecture. In his first public remarks since the arrest of three Indian nationals in the case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing, the High Commissioner seemed to link the case to domestic crime. “Foreigners having, if I can call it, (an) evil eye on the territorial integrity of India that is a big red line for us. We are ready to sit down at the table any day, and we are doing that,” he said.

A few hours earlier, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stood by allegations that the Indian Government was complicit in Nijjar’s killing last year. “We stand by the allegations that a Canadian was killed on Canadian soil by Indian agents,” said Joly, refusing to comment further. “The investigation by the RCMP is being done. I won’t comment further and no other officials from our government will comment further,” she said.

3 held for killing Nijjar appear before court

New Delhi, May 8

Three Indian youths accused of killing Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar appeared before a Canadian court through video-conferencing for the first time.

Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and Karanpreet Singh (28) were arrested and charged on Friday with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

They appeared separately via video-conferencing in front of a Surrey provincial courtroom on Tuesday. — TNS

