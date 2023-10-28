Indian fishermen arrested by Maldives, take steps for their release: Tamil Nadu CM to Centre

Chennai, October 28
As many as 12 fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Maldives Coast Guard and steps should be taken for their release and their boat, Chief Minister M K Stalin urged the Centre on Saturday.
Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said, fishermen, who had set out on October 1 for fishing from Thoothukudi district in a mechanised fishing boat were arrested by the Maldives Coast Guard on October 23, near Thinadhoo island.
“I request you to take up the matter with the Maldives authorities through appropriate diplomatic channels to secure the release of the detained fishermen and their fishing boat at the earliest,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders, India tells UN as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict
The 193-member General Assembly adopts the resolution that c...
Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives
DGP Gaurav Yadav says the terror module was tasked by its ha...
Cash-for-query case: Lok Sabha panel asks Mahua Moitra to appear on Nov 2, says no further extension will be granted
Moitra had expressed her inability to appear before the Ethi...
35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi
According to police, Divanshu Chopra had flown to Delhi from...
Drone along with drugs seized near border in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Based on specific information, a joint search operation is l...