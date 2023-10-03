Indian Military Academy commemorates 91st Raising Day at Dehradun

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, known as the cradle of military leadership, commemorated its 91th Raising Day on Tuesday with elan and traditional gaiety.

As part of the celebrations, various activities were organised which included a wreath laying ceremony at the IMA war memorial to pay homage to martyrs, felicitation of the civilian staff for their performance and a bara khana.

On the occasion, Lt Gen VK Mishra, Commandant IMA, conveyed his appreciation to the academy fraternity for their dedication and contribution towards transforming the academy into a world class military institution.

He said that the IMA had rendered outstanding service to the nation by nurturing and churning out well trained and professionally capable officers. He urged the service and civilian employees to work with the same zeal and synergy to bring even greater laurels to the Academy.

The IMA came into existence on October 1, 1932 and in the last 90 years, the academy has raised its training capacity from 40 gentlemen cadets to 1,650. Till date, 64,862 cadets have passed out from the portals of the Academy as officers, including 2,885 cadets from 34 friendly foreign countries.

The IMA has a rich history and its alumni have excelled in all spheres of military and sports activities. They have etched stories of heroic valour and outstanding leadership in numerous battlefields, winning many gallantry awards. As many as 889 alumni have made the supreme sacrifice.

On this special day, all members of the staff, gentlemen cadets, service and civilian employees rededicated themselves to uphold the glorious legacy of this institution imbibed in its motto,‘Veerta aur Vivek’.