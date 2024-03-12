 Indian Muslims need not worry about CAA, will continue to enjoy equal rights as Hindus: Government : The Tribune India

  India
The ministry seeks to allay fears of a section of Muslims and students regarding the CAA

College students protest against CAA in Guwahati on Tuesday. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, March 12

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday asserted that Indian Muslims need not worry as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will not impact their citizenship and has nothing to do with the community which enjoys equal rights as their Hindu counterparts.

The ministry sought to allay fears of a section of Muslims and students regarding the CAA, making it clear that "no Indian citizen would be asked to produce any document to prove his citizenship after this Act".        

"Indian Muslims need not worry as CAA has not made any provision to impact their citizenship and has nothing to do with the present 18 crore Indian Muslims, who have equal rights like their Hindu counterparts," a Home Ministry statement said.

The government on Monday notified the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to fast-track citizenship for persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

In the statement, the home ministry said, "Due to the persecution of minorities in those three Muslim countries, the name of Islam was badly tarnished all around the world. However, Islam, being a peaceful religion, never preaches or suggests hatred/ violence/ any persecution on religious grounds.".

This Act "protects Islam from being tarnished in the name of persecution", it said.

Explaining the need of the law, the ministry said India does not have any pact or agreement with Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to repatriate migrants back to these countries.

"This Citizenship Act doesn't deal with the deportation of illegal immigrants and, therefore, the concern of a section of the people, including Muslims and students, that CAA is against Muslim minorities is unjustifiable," it said.

The ministry said there is no bar on Muslims from anywhere in the world to seek Indian citizenship under Section 6 of the Citizenship Act, which deals with citizenship by naturalisation. 

