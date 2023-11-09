Indian national booked for causing loss of millions of rupees to Nepal government

Kathmandu, November 9
A corruption case was filed against an Indian national for forging documents to take ownership of a piece of land owned by the Nepal government and causing a loss of more than NRs 54 million to the exchequer, an official said on Thursday.
A case was filed against Anup Mehra at the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) demanding NRs. 55.42 million on Thursday.
Mehra is accused of amassing property by selling a piece of land owned by the Nepal government by forging documents and causing a loss of more than NR 54 million to the government, according to Bhola Dahal, a spokesperson at the CIAA.
Mehra had also influenced the then chief of the Land Reform Office, Nawalparasi, to prepare a fake document in his favour and take ownership of the land, which he later on sold to a third party.
A charge sheet has been registered against Mehra at the CIAA for his involvement in the corruption causing crores of rupees loss to the government. However, the Indian national is currently absconding.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India files appeal against death sentence awarded to 8 former Navy personnel in Qatar
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says Indian embassy in Doha ...
Punjab sees sharp drop in farm fires after crackdown against stubble burning; 251 FIRs registered
Farm fires down to 639 on Thursday from 3,230 a day ago
Israel to begin four-hour ‘humanitarian’ pauses daily in northern Gaza: White House
‘Pauses would allow people to get out of harm’s way and for ...
Supreme Court gets three new judges; top court to now function with full strength of 34
CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath of office to Justice Sat...
Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha
The draft report by the Ethics Committee states that what th...