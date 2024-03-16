Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea

New Delhi, March 16
A hijacked merchant vessel that was being used by pirates as base, opened fire on an Indian Navy warship in the Arabian Sea. The Navy has responded back.
Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said “the warship is taking actions as per international law, in self-defence and to counter piracy and with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates’ threat to shipping and seafarers”.
The pirates on board the vessel have been called upon to surrender and release the vessel and any civilians they may be holding against their will.
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on December 14, 2023. It was then sailing out as pirate ship conducting acts of piracy on high seas.
The vessel was intercepted by an Indian Navy warship on March 15.
The pirate ship has a significant number of pirates, posing a threat and danger to international shipping and mariners.
At present the pirate vessel is not flying the flag of any country.
