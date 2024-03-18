Indian Navy's remotely piloted aircraft crashes in Kochi

New Delhi, March 18
A remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy crashed during a training sortie in Kochi on Monday.
The Navy said the RPA crashed around 5 pm at INS Garuda base and no one was injured in the incident.
"At about 5 pm, one Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA)/Searcher, during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi, crashed about one mile short of the runway," it said in a brief statement.
It said no injuries or damage to property has been reported.
"Responding swiftly, a specialist team was dispatched to the site to ensure the crashed RPA is rendered safe," the Navy said.
"An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," it added.
