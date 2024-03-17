Indian-origin couple, daughter killed in ‘suspicious’ fire in Canada

PTI

Ottawa, March 16

An Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were killed in a “suspicious” fire which destroyed their home last week in Canada’s Ontario province, according to police.

A fire engulfed a home at the Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive area of Brampton on March 7, a press release by the Peel Police said on Friday.

After the blaze was put out, investigators located what was believed to be human remains within the gutted house, but the number of people killed couldn’t be ascertained at the time.

The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of three family members — 51-year-old Rajiv Warikoo, 47-year-old Shilpa Kotha and their 16-year-old daughter Mahek Warikoo.

The Toronto police confirmed that Rajiv was a member of the force’s auxiliary programme, their volunteer officer programme. He ended his duties in 2016.

Rajiv’s LinkedIn profile said he worked with the Ontario Government — Ministry of Health.

The police said that they resided at the address before the fire. Peel police Constable Taryn Young on Friday said the fire had been deemed suspicious, a news channel reported. “At this time, we are investigating this with our homicide bureau, and we are deeming this as suspicious as the Ontario Fire Marshal has deemed that this fire was not accidental,” Young said.

During a search of the property after the fire had been brought under control, investigators discovered what they believed to be human remains.

