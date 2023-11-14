 Indian skydiver Shital Mahajan sets new record for jumping in front of Mt Everest from 21,500 ft : The Tribune India

  • India
A recipient of fourth highest Indian civilian award Padma Shri, she is a holder of several skydiving records

Photo: Shital Mahajan/Facebook



PTI

Kathmandu, November 14

Shital Mahajan, a well-known Indian skydiver, has achieved a new feat by becoming the first woman in the world to jump off a helicopter from the height of 21,500 ft in front of Mt Everest.

Mahajan, 41, a recipient of the fourth highest Indian civilian award Padma Shri and a holder of several skydiving records, completed skydiving in the front side of Mt. Everest, the highest peak in the world, on November 13.

“I performed the Best jump of my life from 21,500ft in front of Mount Everest and landed at the highest altitude at Kalapatthar 17,444ft /5,317m. I accomplished the highest altitude skydiving landing done by a woman. Along with 2 another National record of the First Indian woman to skydive in front of Mount Everest at Kalapatthar and the Highest altitude skydiving landing done by a woman,” she said in a post on her social media Facebook page.

Mahajan has accomplished a remarkable series of high-altitude skydives in the Everest region.

On November 11, Mahajan took her first leap from 5,000ft AGL (Above Ground Level) at a staggering 17,500ft altitude, successfully landing at 12,500ft at Syangboche airport with legendary skydiver Wendy Smith from New Zealand serving as her instructor within the aircraft.

On November 12, Mahajan did a flag jump with the Indian flag at Syangboche airport from 8,000 ft along with Skydiving legend Camerawomen Wendy Elizabeth Smith and Nadia Solovyeva and achieved the national record for the highest flag Skydiving landing by a woman.

